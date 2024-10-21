🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes University Polish Room will hold its 13th annual Wigilia (Traditional Christmas feast) at 1 p.m. on Dec. 1, at the Amber Palace on George Avenue in Wilkes Barre. Traditional Polish foods will be served.

Those attending will enjoy singing and listening to the Polish Christmas Carols. Recipients of the Wilkes University Polish Room Scholarships will be in attendance. All are welcome to this event. Cost is $35 per person for the dinner and festivities

Deadline to make a reservation is Nov. 22. Your confirmed reservations will be made upon receipt of payment. To make reservations contact Barbara at 570-542-7447.