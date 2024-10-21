Fundraiser brought in $4,200

On Saturday, Oct. 12, Wilkes Barre Area Wolfpack Stadium was the site of the Wolfpack Boys Soccer Booster Club annual “One Goal” Cancer Awareness event.

The day consisted of three games, Junior High Girls vs. Hazleton, Junior High Boys vs. Hazleton, and Varsity Boys vs. Lake Lehman. The day-long event featured a bake sale and basket raffle. In addition, paper soccer balls were available for purchase in honor of or in memory of a loved one battling cancer. These soccer balls were displayed at the stadium paying tribute to a multitude of loved ones.

This year’s event was in honor of a member of the Wolfpack family, Ms. Christine Hayward. Diagnosed last year, Ms. Hayward has been fighting a valiant war against her illness. The day’s motto “You are not alone.” was powerfully illustrated throughout the day. A grand total of $4200 was raised to aid Ms. Hayward while she continues to battle cancer.