The Nanticoke and Newport Fire Departments recently visited the Kennedy Early Childhood Center in the Greater Nanticoke Area School District.

Chandler Prymowicz, a Nanticoke firefighter, discussed two ways out of a room, having an exit plan, smoke alarms, crawling through smoke, 911, and “stop, drop, and roll.”

Firefighters dressed up in their protective suits to show the children what a firefighter looks and sounds like up close. Students also got to visit the “Smokehouse.” Here,students could walk, crawl, and climb out of a simulated house fire.