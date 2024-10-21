Violinist William Hagen will be soloist

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic, under the baton of Music Director Mélisse Brunet, will present the first of the Thalenfeld Masterworks Series at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Scranton Cultural Center.

This will be the first Philharmonic matinee performance in many years. The 3 p.m. start time is designed to make it possible for the orchestra’s fans who are unable to attend evening concerts to enjoy the region’s only professional symphony orchestra.

The film “Maestra,” featuring our very own Mélisse Brunet has recently been added to the Netflix queue. You can see Mélisse shine in the documentary at your leisure, and proceed to come out to see her and our regional symphonic orchestra shine on the local Cultural Center stage.

The program will feature Bizet’s popular “Carmen Suites” which will be performed with dancers from Ballet Theatre of Scranton, Lalo’s “Symphony Espangole” with renowned violinist William Hagen as soloist, and, after intermission, the majestic Sibelius Fifth Symphony.

Prize winning American violinist William Hagen will bring his talent to the NEPA Philharmonic for the first time. He has performed as a soloist with the Seattle Symphony, San Francisco Symphony, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Frankfurt Radio Symphony, Chamber Orchestra of Europe, Belgian National Orchestra, and Amsterdam Sinfonietta. His 2024-2025 concert schedule includes performing with the Richmond Symphony, the Pirosmani Quartet on a tour of Ireland, the Utah Chamber Music Festival, the Syracuse Orchestra (with Larry Loh), the Southwest Florida Symphony, the Pasadena Symphony and more.

Reserved seats may be purchased at NEPAPhil.org or by calling the Philharmonic Box Office, (570) 270-4444. Tickets are available from $42 and students K-12 are invited to attend at no charge. Tickets may also be purchased at the Scranton Cultural Box Office, including on concert day.