‘Spanish For Healthcare Professionals,’ has been written by Paola Bianco Ph.D., professor of Spanish at Wilkes University. Submitted Photo

‘Spanish For Healthcare Professionals,’ has been written by Paola Bianco Ph.D., professor of Spanish at Wilkes University.

Submitted Photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
<p>Bianco</p>

Bianco

Dr. Paola Bianco, a Wilkes University professor and coordinator of the school’s Spain Study Abroad program, has written a new reference book, “Spanish for Healthcare Professionals,” to help healthcare workers communicate with Spanish-speaking patients.

There are four separate sections in this textbook:

• In the hospital or office with doctors and nurses, including the most common dialogues among nurses, doctors and patients.

•Nutrition and physical exercises, focusing on the importance of a healthy diet and regular exercise.

• In the pharmacy,covering content regarding medications and counseling.

• Mental health and social services, encompassing terminology and topics related to conversations between patients and counselors and therapists.

In reviewing the book Dr. Judy Abu-Brown, a family practice physician affiliated with St. Luke’s University Hospital, Bethlehem Campus, said: “This book is easy to read and applicable to all healthcare professionals who wish to become proficient in conversational medical Spanish.”

The book is available for purchase through pandapublications@verizon.net/.