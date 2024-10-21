🔊 Listen to this

Dr. Paola Bianco, a Wilkes University professor and coordinator of the school’s Spain Study Abroad program, has written a new reference book, “Spanish for Healthcare Professionals,” to help healthcare workers communicate with Spanish-speaking patients.

There are four separate sections in this textbook:

• In the hospital or office with doctors and nurses, including the most common dialogues among nurses, doctors and patients.

•Nutrition and physical exercises, focusing on the importance of a healthy diet and regular exercise.

• In the pharmacy,covering content regarding medications and counseling.

• Mental health and social services, encompassing terminology and topics related to conversations between patients and counselors and therapists.

In reviewing the book Dr. Judy Abu-Brown, a family practice physician affiliated with St. Luke’s University Hospital, Bethlehem Campus, said: “This book is easy to read and applicable to all healthcare professionals who wish to become proficient in conversational medical Spanish.”

The book is available for purchase through pandapublications@verizon.net/.