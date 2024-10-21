Musicians, poets, comedians invited to take part in Open Mic Night

🔊 Listen to this

The Dietrich Theater is calling all musicians, poets, comedians, and performers of every kind, inviting you to share your talents on stage for the Dietrich’s Open Mic Night.

This month’s featured performer is the extraordinary storyteller Hal Pratt. At 7 p.m. Friday Oct. 25 in the Peg Fassett Performance Studio at the historic Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock, Pratt will enchant children and adults with his captivating tales of the strange.

If you wish to showcase your skills before the headliner, sign-ups begin at 6:30 p.m. The Open Mic, generously sponsored by the Dietrich’s Fundraising Committee, is free to all and is hosted by Viola Henning.

Pratt has been writing and telling stories for more than 40 years. His stories range from classic sources such as Poe and Lovecraft to modern masters of the macabre. He has delighted many audiences at the Dietrich with his storytelling of the strange in years past. His stories have appeared in “Highlights for Children” and other various small press magazines. His childrens book, “The Diamond Button,” is available at the Tunkhannock Public Library. Hal’s variety of tales will help remind you of the importance of keeping the art of storytelling alive.

The Dietrich Theater is pleased to feature local artists, storytellers, comedians, poets, and musicians looking for a way to share their talents with an appreciative and supportive audience. This will be the final Open Mic Night of the season. It will start back up in March of 2025. The Dietrich Theater hosts a wide array of events and classes throughout the year. For more information or to see what’s currently happening at the Dietrich, please visit dietrichtheater.com or call 570-836-1022 ext. 3.