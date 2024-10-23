TL test cook tries easy, one-pan dish

🔊 Listen to this

Thinking late October is a great time for warm comfort food, this week I whipped up a hamburger/pasta/tomato sauce dish and took it to the newsroom.

“It’s very good. It’s delicious,” sportswriter Kevin Carroll said between forkfuls. “The meat is hearty and flavorful; there’s not a thing in it that I would try to pick out.”

A few desks away, I’d coaxed reporter Sam Zavada to try a sample by promising to pick out, as in remove, any pieces of bell pepper that I knew he wouldn’t like.

“My problem with peppers isn’t the taste but the texture,” Sam said. “I appreciate that it was an altered state of the dish.”

Thinking that some people might find the goulash not very spicy, I’d also brought along some (quite hot, in my opinion) salsa verde, kind of as an “in case of blandness emergency, open this secret weapon.”

“I didn’t think it was bland,” reporter Margaret Roarty told me. “But I did add a little of the salsa, and I liked it.”

“I did think it was a little bland,” Weekender entertainment writer Gabby Lang said. “But with the salsa added, it had a very nice flavor.”

When I told her the dish could be made in one pan in about 30 minutes, she smiled. “That’s a big selling point.”

Perhaps the most telling testimony about how delightful this dish can be came at home, where I made it early Wednesday morning, offered some to Mark and heard him say, “Not now.”

Nevertheless, I left the room for a few minutes, and when I came back, I saw that he had polished off a bowlful.

“I had it for breakfast,” Mark said, adding that the goulash tasted good — but he thought it would be better with the macaroni listed in the original recipe instead of the larger, tri-color rotini I substituted.

As for my mom, who had some after hanging out laundry and pulling weeds in her yard, she gave it a thumbs up, too.

I found the recipe at the charmingly named website iwashyoudry.com and, of course, I made a few deviations from the recipe, based on what was already in our kitchen.

In addition to rotini instead of macaroni, I used a red pepper instead of a green pepper, smoked paprika instead of Italian seasonings. I also didn’t add the olive oil, thinking any fat from the beef would suffice. And, finally, the meat I used weighed closer to 1 pound than 2.

Easy Goulash

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup onion, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

2 pounds ground beef, lean

3 teaspoons garlic, minced

2 15-ounce cans tomato sauce

2 14-ounce cans petite diced tomatoes

3 cups beef broth

3 tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce

2 teaspoons seasoned salt

2 tablespoons Italian seasonings

3 bay leaves

2 cups macaroni noodles, uncooked

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

Add olive oil to large pot over medium-high heat. Add the onion, bell pepper and meat and cook until beef is no longer pink. Drain any excess fat and return pot to stove top. Add garlic and stir until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

Pour in the tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, beef broth, Worcestershire Sauce, seasoned salt, Italian seasonings, bay leaves, and uncooked macaroni. Stir and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to a light boil and stir occasionally until the pasta is tender, about 20 minutes.

Remove the bay leaves and stir in the cheddar cheese just before serving.

Enjoy!