Expect ‘a music-filled afternoon’

🔊 Listen to this

“If I could find a fiddle, would he show me how to hold the bow?”

Back in the 1970s a young Steve Jacobi asked the feed salesman who visited his cousin’s dairy farm for that favor, and he’s been happily playing the fiddle ever since.

A founding member of The Old Time Fiddlers of Northeast PA, a non-profit organized 45 years ago to perform and promote traditional music, Jacobi is looking forward to the group’s annual Fall Fiddle Festival, set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Beach Lake Fire Hall, 1033 Beach Lake Highway in Beach Lake, Wayne County.

Doors open at 1 p.m., and admission is free.

This isn’t a competition, Jacobi said, but a time for fiddlers to showcase their talents. Each fiddler will have 15 minutes to perform his or her favorite tunes.

Jacobi expects 15 to 20 musicians from a tri-state area to attend, bringing the styles of bluegrass, old-time, Celtic, western swing and Canadian fiddle playing. Requests from the audience are encouraged.

The fire hall is handicap accessible, and refreshments will be available.

“We’ll have hamburgers, hot dogs and plenty of desserts,”’ Jacobi said.

Looking back to his teen years, Jacobi remembers a time when he did not yet appreciate traditional fiddle music.

“My grandfather had me put on these old Buddy Durham fiddle records, old 45s,” he said. “I wanted to listen to the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Then he passed in 1975 and about three years later our feed salesman, who was a fiddle player, was part of an evening of music. When I heard the fiddle being played, something just grabbed my attention.”

At his request, the feed salesman showed Jacobi the basics. And after hearing “a player by the name of Graham Townsend” play in Vermont, Jacobi said, “I wanted to play like that so badly — but I never had time.”

Working for the post office, and as a dairy farmer, Jacobi wasn’t able to devote himself to full-time fiddling. But playing traditional, old-time fiddle music became his beloved hobby and he’s been inducted into the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame, located in the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains in New York. Last year he competed in the National Oldtime Fiddling Contest in Weiser, Idaho, and took second place in the senior division.

But his biggest reward is sharing the music he loves. Jacobi welcomes the public to attend Sunday’s festival and help keep the tradition of fiddle playing alive.

“It’s gonna be pretty much a music-filled afternoon,” he said.

For more information, call 570-575-7158 or email theoldtimefiddlers@gmail.com/.