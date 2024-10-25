🔊 Listen to this

Anthracite Opera Company will present “The Magic of Music” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov 3, at Court Street United Methodist Church, 816 Court St., Scranton.

The show will feature a mixture of American popular and Broadway music with singers and instrumentalists.

Patrick Marcinko is one of the soloists and Master of Ceremonies, Linda Houck is accompanist and musical director. The event is organized by Gary Richards.

Vocalists include: Moses Andrade, Anne Marie Duprey, Rebecca Elfman, Thom Heaney, Sarah Houck, Meredith Huveneers, Ben Knox, Matt Merolla, and Julie Ziavras.

Featured instrumentalists are violinist Mark Woodyatt and theremin musician Jason Smeltzer.

General admission is $15, for children ages 12 and younger, it is $5. Pay cash at the door.

For more information, call 570-335-7702.