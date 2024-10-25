Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Wyoming Valley West’s Dana Elementary Center recently recognized October Students of the Month.
Each grade level selects one student a month who displays excellent character, outstanding behavior, positive attitude toward others and learning, good citizenship, responsibility and respect to peers and teachers.
Each student was rewarded with an Applebee’s dinner, a Blue Ribbon Dairy Ice Cream, a certificate of achievement and a gold medal. Congratulations to all of those who have met this criteria.