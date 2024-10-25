🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Valley West’s Dana Elementary Center recently recognized October Students of the Month.

Each grade level selects one student a month who displays excellent character, outstanding behavior, positive attitude toward others and learning, good citizenship, responsibility and respect to peers and teachers.

Each student was rewarded with an Applebee’s dinner, a Blue Ribbon Dairy Ice Cream, a certificate of achievement and a gold medal. Congratulations to all of those who have met this criteria.