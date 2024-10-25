From left are, first row: Harmony Castro, first grade. Second row: Peyton Sewell, third grade; and Roland Bovier, Kindergarten. Third row: Mr. Jeffrey DeRocco, principal; Blakely Turner, second grade; Adelie Zekas, fifth grade; Eric Keper, fourth grade and Mrs. Maylan Nicholson, school counselor. Submitted Photo

Wyoming Valley West’s Dana Elementary Center recently recognized October Students of the Month.

Each grade level selects one student a month who displays excellent character, outstanding behavior, positive attitude toward others and learning, good citizenship, responsibility and respect to peers and teachers.

Each student was rewarded with an Applebee’s dinner, a Blue Ribbon Dairy Ice Cream, a certificate of achievement and a gold medal. Congratulations to all of those who have met this criteria.