The Wyoming Valley Interfaith Council will hold its annual Citation of Distinction Award luncheon at noon Monday, Nov. 4, at at The Jewish Community Center 613 S J Strauss Lane, Kingston.

This year’s honorees will be The Holy Cross Community at King’s College.

The “Citation of Distinction” of the Wyoming Valley Interfaith Council is conferred annually upon individuals who are recognized as leaders within the community for exemplifying the high ideals of human dignity, compassion, and friendship for all people.

King’s College was founded in 1946 by the Congregation of Holy Cross from Notre Dame. Beginning with the Second Vatican Council until the present day, the Holy Cross priests and brothers at King’sCollege have been committed to interreligious dialogue and engagement.

Beginning in the late 1960’s Fr. James Doyle, CSC advocated for the teaching of theology at King’s to include the content and spirit of the Decree on Ecumenism. This led King’s to hire local rabbis and Protestant professors to teach in its theology department.

Then, Fr. Doyle’s passion for social justice led him to partner with men and women of various faith traditions. His passion for ecumenical and interfaith work has been fostered by Frs. William Ribando, Thomas O’Hara, John Ryan and presently Fr. Thomas Looney, president of the college.

Recently, Fr. Russell McDougall, CSC, focused his attention on establishing relationships with local ministers, rabbis, and lay people by participating in interfaith and ecumenical organizations and as a member of the Wyoming Valley Interfaith Council.

For more information or reservations, please contact Dave Jenkins at djen9999@gmail.com or Terri Nowak at terrinowak@verizon.net.