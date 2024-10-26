Osterhout Bible Church plans Homecoming Open House

The Rev. Brian Williams, pastor of Osterhout Bible Church, and his wife, Karen Williams, have faithfully served the church for 25 years.

The Rev. Victor W. Decker, with his wife, Agnes Decker, led Osterhout Bible Church for 50 years before retiring in 1999.

A small white church stands amid cornfields on state Route 92 South between Tunkhannock and Lake Winola, its walls rich with local history. The plot of land on which the building stands was donated 75 years ago by the family of Josiah Shupp, but the congregation’s history goes back more than 100 years.

Osterhout Bible Church is planning a Homecoming Open House to celebrate its 75th anniversary from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The event will feature historical photos, meet and greets, refreshments and more. Past and present members, attendees and the community are invited.

The day will begin with Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship service at 10:30 a.m., during which David Stone will serve as a special speaker. He is the husband of Evelyn Decker Stone, who grew up in the church as daughter of the Rev. Victor and Agnes Decker. The couple has served as missionaries in Peru, South America, for 46 years.

More than a building

The 75th anniversary celebration is about more than a building. It’s also about the generations of people who have gathered there.

It all started over 100 years ago. A group of people longing for a church in their small community began conducting Sunday school classes, prayer meetings and preaching services on and off in various locations. A man named Oscar Sickler was most notably persistent and an inspiration to others.

Finally, the Rev. Victor W. Decker met with a congregation of 18 people on Jan. 2, 1949, at the LaGrange Community Hall to launch the ministry. Within one year, 45 people had banded together as charter members to form Osterhout Bible Church.

The building was constructed in 1950 after the Shupp family’s donation, and an addition was built 10 years later. Shupp’s farm is still operated by his descendants, who are also a part of the church today.

Many locals remember the summer evening drive-in services that started in 1968 and extended into the ’90s. Cars lined a field in rows facing the pulpit, which was set on the church porch. Their occupants enjoyed gospel music, Bible preaching and feature-length films. Even passersby joined in.

The Rev. Decker led the church for 50 years, and when he retired in 1999, the Rev. Brian Williams, who was mentored by Decker and first served on the mission field of Brazil, was called to lead. He and his wife, Karen, have faithfully served Osterhout Bible Church for 25 years.

Osterhout Bible Church is located at 467 Lane Hill Road, Tunkhannock Township, about 3½ miles southeast of Tunkhannock along state Route 92 South where it meets Lane Hill Road. The church is known for its traditional services and strong missions emphasis.

Founding Pastor Victor Decker’s grandson, Ryan Decker, leads an archery program called “Centershot” for six Saturdays in the spring. A Good News Club for children in kindergarten through sixth grade is offered from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, coinciding with a Bible study and prayer time for adults. Sunday school (for all ages) begins at 9:30 a.m. Sundays and is followed by the morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. A Sunday evening service is held at 6 p.m. For information, visit facebook.com/OsterhoutBibleChurch or call 570-965-2151.