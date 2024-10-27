🔊 Listen to this

Workers behind the Luzerne County Community College stand prepare culinary options for attendees at the Wyoming Valley Art League’s Fine Taste, Fine Art event on Thursday night.

Rob Drevenak plays the guitar during the Wyoming Valley Art League’s Fine Taste, Fine Art event on Thursday night.

Dan Shission, left, and Margaret Bryant stand near Abide Coffeehouse’s stand at the Wyoming Valley Art League’s Fine Taste, Fine Art event on Thursday night.

It’s been a busy last week, but honestly, I’m very grateful for that.

As you know, I love seeing what’s happening out and about in our community.

On Thursday, I loved attending Fine Taste, Fine Art at the Circle Centre for the Arts on South Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre. It’s home to the Wyoming Valley Art League and a multitude of magnificent artists and pieces of art.

Some may think an event with the art league would be stuffy or dull, but this was not the case. Not by a longshot.

This particular event, one of their biggest, was a fabulous evening of music, art, socialization and lots of food.

Area restaurants and eateries were on hand with small plates to enioy (I love a good tasting). Food and beverage vendors included: Downpour, Bank+Vine, The Burnt Norton, Abide Coffeehouse, The Atrium Restaurant, Sugar Plum Chocolates, Josh Cellars, The Cocktail Cruiser, Susquehanna Brewing Company, Luzerne County Community College, Instanbul Grill and Franco’s Pizza.

My sincere apologies if I missed any. I tried to stop at each booth individually, sample and chat.

I also really appreciated the music by Rob Drevenak and his acoustic guitar and Brendan Bordick-Lesavage with his violin.

It was two floors of amusement with a big raffle upstairs and friendly faces — some I hadn’t seen in quite some time — around every corner.

After that, we stopped at Rodano’s on Public Square for the tail end of the Wilkes-Barre POWER! event where the Northeast Philharmonic was the featured nonprofit.

There are many fabulous concerts coming up, including Nov. 3 at the Scranton Cultural Center and Dec. 7 at the F.M. Kirby Center. I joined the email list to stay abreast of all the upcoming acts. You can sign up, too, or find more concert information at nepaphil.org.

Kudos to Adam Thalenfeld and Nancy Sanderson for being there, representing the organization and spreading the excitement.

I’m especially eyeing the Dec. 7 show at the F.M. Kirby Center as it’s called “Celebrate the Holidays! Wilkes-Barre” and is billed as a dazzling concert featuring the NEPA Philharmonic – a holiday concert choir with talented guest artists and the Ballet Theatre of Scranton.

You can’t tell me there’s nothing to do in this area. The opportunities are plenty; it’s up to each of us to take advantage of them.

Happy Sunday, and thank you for reading.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at mikejmcginley@gmail.com.