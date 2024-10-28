‘Clean and Sober’ to be followed by Q&A

The Dietrich Theater in historic downtown Tunkhannock will show the movie “Clean and Sobert” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.

Sponsored by Wyoming County C.A.R.E.S., this event will feature an introduction to the film and a Q&A session hosted by the organization following the screening. In addition to the free film there will also be complimentary small popcorns and small sodas thanks to C.A.R.E.S.

“Clean and Sober” is a 1988 drama that stars Michael Keaton and Morgan Freeman.

The film tells the story of Daryl Poynter, a hotshot real estate salesman struggling with substance abuse. After embezzling money from his company and waking up next to a girl who overdosed, Daryl decides to hide from the law by checking into a rehabilitation program.

There, under the mentorship of counselor Craig, he confronts his addiction.

As he navigates the challenges of recovery, Daryl falls for fellow patient, and their relationship helps him commit to sobriety. The film explores the difficult journey of overcoming addiction and finding redemption.

For more information or to reserve your tickets, please call 570-836-1022 x3.