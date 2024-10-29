🔊 Listen to this

From left, Anuradha Nuguri, Tulasi Goli, Mona Pande, Leela Baikadi invite the audience to join them in a folk dance, the Bathukamma dance.

In the foreground is artist Mona Pande. Behind her, from left: Everhart CEO Tim Holmes, congressman Matt Cartwright, Rep. Eddie Pashinski and Curator James Lansing.

The Everhart Museum hosted “Glimpses of India” on Saturday, offering visitors a chance to view Indian art, taste Indian food and join in the dancing of an Indian folk dance.

Prasanna Rao opened the event by speaking about Indian culture. Other speakers were Mona Pande, Megha Baikadi and Leela Baikadi.

Krithika Krishnan performed a traditional Bharat Natyam dance, and Anuradha Nuguri, Tulasi Goli, Mona Pande and Leela Baikadi invited the audience to join them in dancing the Bathukamma, a traditional folk dance from the regions of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in India.

Ramaya Kunapali demonstrated the preparation of filled pastries called samosas.

And the paintings of Mona Pande will remain on display this week at the Everhart Museum, 1901 Mulberry St., Scranton. Regular museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Pande, of Shavertown, is the editor and publisher of Pennsylvania’s Asian Indian Community Magazine, which recently celebrated its fifth anniversary, and was honored with a proclamation from Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown

Pande, who grew up in India, holds a master’s degree in biology from Agra University and is self-taught as an artist.