Wyoming Seminary second-grade student Ben Barnes smiles as he colors a picture of a diya, or lantern, for the Hindu Festival of Diwali.

After listening to a presentation on Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, Kindergarten children at Wyoming Seminary Lower School picked up their crayons and began to color pictures of Diwali symbols, including lanterns called diyas, sweets called laddo and designs called rangoli that can be crafted from sand or other materials.

Wyoming Seminary Upper School student Prem Patel, 15, center, explains Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, to second-grade students at Wyoming Seminary Lower School on Wednesday morning, with help from his cousins Rushi Patel, 13, and Tanish Patel, 16.

For some kindergarten students at Wyoming Seminary Lower School, Wednesday was a day to learn new words.

The diyas they colored on their worksheets were lanterns, glowing for Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights.

The rangolis were designs to decorate a home, perhaps by arranging sand or powder.

The laddus were a sweet, round pastry, and 12-year-old seventh grader Kashish Patel said she always enjoys the ones her mother makes for Diwali.

“We all get together and celebrate with our family and friends,” she told the younger children. “This is like our Christmas and our New Year.”

While Kashish spent time Wednesday morning explaining Diwali to the kindergarten students, her older brother, Prem, 15, and cousins Tanish, 16, and Rushi, 13, talked about the holiday with second-graders, who were busy folding construction paper to make 3-dimensional diyas.

The 5-day celebration of Diwali — a movable feast that began this year on Oct. 29 — marks a new beginning, the teens said, and celebrates the victory of good over evil.

“The old tale said Lord Rama was separated from his family for 14 years,” Prem Patel said, explaining that heroic figure defeated demons and returned from exile to his rightful place as ruler, with people bringing lights to illuminate his path.

Before the festivities begin, Tanish Patel said, family members will pitch in to clean their home. Then they might construct a rangoli, using sand or powder to create a design on a table or on the floor. The design will be cleared away when the holiday comes to an end, he said.

Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of prosperity, will be especially honored during the festival, Prem said, as people pray for blessings during the coming year.

“We believe in many gods,” Tanish said, “and we pray to the goddesses more than to the gods, because we value women a lot. We believe we should treat women with respect.”