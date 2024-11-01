Shown from left are 50-year-members of the church John Johnson, Jr., Carol Johnson. William Johnson, and Roberta Price, with the Rev. Jane Pykus, Church of Christ Uniting, and the Rev. Judy Walker, Conference Superintendent of the Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church/North Central Rivers District. Missing from the photo are 50-year members Ethel Fagaly and Ellen Gacomis. Submitted Photo

Shown from left are 50-year-members of the church John Johnson, Jr., Carol Johnson. William Johnson, and Roberta Price, with the Rev. Jane Pykus, Church of Christ Uniting, and the Rev. Judy Walker, Conference Superintendent of the Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church/North Central Rivers District. Missing from the photo are 50-year members Ethel Fagaly and Ellen Gacomis.

Submitted Photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.

The Church of Christ Uniting, Kingston, recently celebrated its 52nd Anniversary.

After the Agnes Flood of 1972, the First United Methodist Church and the Kingston Presbyterian Church merged as a community of Christians uniting for service and mission and formed the Church of Christ Uniting.

During the anniversary service on Oct. 20, Conference Superintendent, the Rev. Judy Walker delivered the morning message, and the 50-year members of the church were recognized.