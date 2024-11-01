🔊 Listen to this

The Church of Christ Uniting, Kingston, recently celebrated its 52nd Anniversary.

After the Agnes Flood of 1972, the First United Methodist Church and the Kingston Presbyterian Church merged as a community of Christians uniting for service and mission and formed the Church of Christ Uniting.

During the anniversary service on Oct. 20, Conference Superintendent, the Rev. Judy Walker delivered the morning message, and the 50-year members of the church were recognized.