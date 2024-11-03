🔊 Listen to this

Fall is a notoriously busy time of year with events, the election and preparations underway for the holiday season.

Since it was Oscar’s birthday — and since I needed to take my mind off the election, if I’m being honest — we decided to book a quick Florida trip.

Two years ago we were in Miami, and the one thing we didn’t get to do (that we really wanted to), was visit the Versace Mansion.

You know, that mystical mansion on Ocean Drive that’s been the backdrop of intriguing documentaries. In the front of the home is where iconic designer, Gianni, was shot while retrieving his morning newspaper in 1997.

His sister, Donatella Versace, sold the property in the early 2000s and now it’s open to the public as a restaurant, Gianni’s. It is also a boutique hotel, known as The Villa Casa Casuarina.

Some original flooring, decorations and the in-ground swimming pool still remain from the Versace era. Spanish, Dominican and Cuban influences are felt throughout.

The Mediterranean-style mansion was mysterious to many as one of the few privately owned properties along Ocean Drive.

Now, visitors can book hotel stays or dining experiences there.

We did an evening reservation at the restaurant and couldn’t have been more giddy. It’s gorgeous.

We walked in through the grand foyer that leads out to the dining area with its elaborate staircase and swimming pool. Somehow we got a table for two right next to the pool — the very pool Gianni swam in and hosted guests nearby.

While we enjoyed the food — Chilean seabass for me and lamb chops for Oscar — it really was about the experience: the little facts our waiter, Sebastian, shared while pouring wine and sparkling water and the glamour of the guests.

While the Versace Mansion was our first stop on this trip, we spent a lot of time along Ocean Drive and at the beach, which is just as peaceful as you might imagine. Miami is a very happening city, but the beach is pure peace.

Another restaurant we absolutely loved was Osteria del Mar on Halloween night. The staff was dressed up, tourists posted for pictures with dining skeletons (set up at tables for effect) and fun music got passersby and diners in the mood.

We spent time at Twist, a nightclub with the same name of the one formerly in Plains Township.

It had a mix of quieter bar and rowdier dance-themed rooms, as well as a beautifully designed haunted house.

Again, everyone was dressed up, proving again that Miami really takes Halloween seriously.

Miami is the perfect place for a little getaway. Whether you want peace and quiet or fun and flamboyance, there’s a spot for everyone to enjoy.

***

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at mikejmcginley@gmail.com .

