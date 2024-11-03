🔊 Listen to this

Benjamin T. Gruden has the role of lawyer Bill Flynn.

Tierney Joyce has the role of Roxie.

The Award Winning Wolfpack Players are proud to present “Chicago: Teen Edition.”

In roaring twenties Chicago, Roxie Hart murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband, Amos, to take the rap… until he finds out he’s been duped and turns on Roxie. Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie and another “Merry Murderess,” Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of the “American Dream” of fame, fortune and acquittal.

Show dates are: 7 p.m. Nov. 21, 22 and 23 and 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at Wilkes-Barre Area High School Auditorium, 2021 Wolfpack Way, Plains PA.

Tickets are: $15 adults, $12 seniors 65 & over, $10 for students of high school age and younger.

The show is not recommended for those under 12 years of age.

All tickets are reserved and advance reservations are recommended to save time at the door. Please be advised, day of show tickets are cash only.

To purchase tickets and view more show information including cast and crew bios, please visit our show website, https://tinyurl.com/yc26yvx8.