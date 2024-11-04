Contingent helps with Stand Up to Cancer event

Students studying sport management at East Stroudsburg University recently had the opportunity to team up with Major League Baseball and Mastercard for their Stand Up To Cancer event during the World Series. The students got firsthand experience activating a sponsorship in the stadium.

During Game 4 of the World Series at Yankees Stadium, play stopped after the fifth inning when players, umpires, coaches, managers, and fans held up placards with the names of their loved ones affected by cancer.

“Being a part of the World Series was an amazing experience. We installed pledge cards throughout the stadium and later, during the game, I ran one of the Stand Up to Cancer tables giving fans the opportunity to dedicate the game to their loved one who has or had cancer,” said Diella Dreher, a senior from Philadelphia. “Along with the opportunity to network in a professional sports setting and working hand-in-hand with classmates and colleagues, it was a powerful way to connect with fans of the game.”

The ESU sport management students who helped to prepare the stadium for the event are Tyler Bannerman, a junior from Old Bridge, N.J.; Kyle Corrado, a junior from Succasunna, N.J.; Devin Demoe, a junior from Clayton, Del.; Diella Dreher, a senior from Philadelphia, Pa.; Evan Dunkelberger, a senior from Stroudsburg, Pa.; Nicholas Kasper, a senior from Wheatley Heights, N.Y.; Angelina Luciano, a junior from Dumont, N.J.; Will McDonnell, a junior from Dumont, N.J.; Dylan Miller, a senior from Lincoln Park, N.J.; John Thomas, a senior from Hatboro, Pa; Andrew Warzynski, a sophomore from Sweet Valley, Pa.; Benjamin Weber, a graduate student from Camp Hill, Pa.; Logan Wentz, a senior from Lehighton, Pa.; and Dylan Williams, a graduate student from Lansford, Pa.

To learn more about studying sport management at ESU contact Jaedeock Lee, Ph.D., professor and chair of sport management at jaedeock@esu.edu or 570-422-3340.