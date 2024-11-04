Artist’s schedule also includes dance lessons, music

This 24” x 30” oil on linen on panel was begun en plein air this summer. It is titled ‘June Nocturne, a Methodist Motif, Wyalusing,’ and will be part of the open house at Brian Keeler’s studio and gallery.

Artist Brian Keeler will host an exhibit during an open house set for Nov. 7 and Nov. 8 at his studio/gallery 25 School Lane, Wyalusing.

The open house, set for noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and noon to 7 p.m. Friday, will feature paintings of the Susquehanna Valley and surrounding landscape. The works include smaller plein air studies and larger studio works.

Later in the week Keeler will turn his attention to music at the North Star Gallery, 743 Snyder Hill Road, Ithaca, NY., for what he hopes will be a “Kamala victory celebration.”

From 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, he will be part of the band Zingology, with Alex Specker on guitar, Brian Earle on clarinet, Ted Caldwell on bass, Greg Ezra on drums, and Joanna Green on vocals and violin. A $10 donation is requested. RSVP please, to 607-323-7684. Refreshments will be served, and knowing the number in your party and estimated time of arrival will help with preparation.

Keeler has also announced he will teach his favorite style of swing dance, Balboa, at the Hopshire Farms Brewery just north of Ithaca on Nov. 16 and Dec. 7. The dance classes start at 6 p.m. and the music, by the band Zingology, plays from 7 to 9 p.m. $10 gets you in for both the class and the dance. The address is Hopshire Farms, 1771 Dryden Road, Freeville, NY.