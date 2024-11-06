🔊 Listen to this

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic has announced that Chason Goldschmitz has joined the organization and will formally assume the role of Executive Director on Jan. 1, 2025, when Nancy Sanderson steps down from the position. Carol Nelson Dembert, President of the Philharmonic Society, governing board of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic, introduced Mr. Goldschmitz at the first concert of the Thalenfeld Family Masterworks series, “Bizet, Lalo, and Sibelius” on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, at the Scranton Cultural Center.

The Philharmonic Board of Trustees has unanimously endorsed Chason Goldschmitz‘s appointment for his new role as Executive Director. “We are confident that Chason and Music Director Mélisse Brunet are a dynamic duo who will continue to move the orchestra forward, building on a half century of excellence and expanding the Philharmonic’s missions of world class concerts, excellent educational programs, and community outreach,” the board said via a news release.

Chason Goldschmitz is an artistic administrator, producer, composer, and arranger, and he is honored to join the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic as its new Executive Director during the 2024-25 season.

Goldschmitz joins the NEPA Philharmonic from the office of world-renowned soprano Renée Fleming, where he served as Director of Production, Music, and Arts & Health. In this role, he produced and supervised logistics for concerts, large-scale summits, and other public events, and served as producer and production engineer for Ms. Fleming’s multimedia events, including “Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene” performances in collaboration with National Geographic. Goldschmitz also coordinated arts and health research, policy, and funding initiatives on behalf of the Renée Fleming Foundation, in partnership with a diverse array of governmental partners and performing arts, healthcare, education, and community organizations — including the Kennedy Center, LA Opera, Johns Hopkins University, the Aspen Institute, Los Angeles County, the National Institutes of Health, and the World Health Organization.

Performers of arrangements and orchestrations by Goldschmitz include soprano Renée Fleming; pianist Inon Barnatan; conductors Marin Alsop and JoAnn Falletta; the Baltimore, Houston, North Carolina, and Palm Beach Symphonies; the Buffalo Philharmonic; the National Arts Centre Orchestra (Ottawa); L’Orchestre des Nations (Geneva); and the Kennedy Center Honors. His original compositions have been commissioned by venues such as 92NY and been performed by ensembles including the Juilliard Orchestra and the Daedalus String Quartet.

Goldschmitz participated in the League of American Orchestra’s 2024 Essentials of Orchestra Management program, and he will complete a Master’s in Nonprofit Leadership and Management from Arizona State University in December 2024. He previously received a Master’s of Music in Music Composition from The Juilliard School, where he co-founded the school’s first contemporary opera program. Goldschmitz also received a Bachelor’s in Environmental Science at Columbia University under the Columbia-Juilliard Exchange program and a 3-year accelerated graduation track, and conducted science research in neuroscience and geochemistry at the Columbia University Medical Center and the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory.

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic is a fully professional symphony orchestra performing classics, pops, holiday, chamber, and July 3-4 concerts. The Philharmonic’s educational programs include a juried mentoring program for talented high school students, “Meet the Maestra”, “Music in our Schools”, Young Peoples’ Concerts, “Once Upon an Orchestra” in regional libraries, and interactive performances in senior centers.

For tickets and additional information, please call 570-270-4444 or see NEPAphil.org/.