🔊 Listen to this

With such a critical election earlier in the week, I found it important to shed a bright light on a tender film released earlier this year that sadly flew way under the radar but is now streaming in the comforts of your home. There is really something to be said for being home these days, behind your closed door, away from everything, a place where you can set up your own world. Exactly the way you want it to be, not the way election results decide to dictate for us.

“Origin” deals with and explains brilliantly the ins and outs of the Caste structure system. I had to do some research myself on the topic after viewing this important film, as it interested me. As plainly as it can be described, Caste is the system of dividing people in a society into different social classes, mainly based on factors such as wealth, rank, or occupation.

Starring a lovely Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (King Richard) playing Isabel Wilkerson, a woman looking inward trying to solve the bigger pieces to the centuries-old issues that have plagued our society and world at large. Sounds like an impossible goal, no? Maybe so, but “Origin,” based on a best-selling book, is quite an ambitious project that sheds much wisdom on the hierarchy of human divisions.

This all sounds super heavy, I agree, but it wasn’t preachy in the least and was very gentle in its approach. Not only did it open my eyes some, it made me want to educate myself even more which is rather inspiring after finishing any kind of art.

There is a real dialogue here to be discussed in your movie club, or even if it’s just you and your spouse, barring you both still communicate after Nov. 5!

The focus of this brilliant history-drama nominated for Best Film at the Venice Film Festival was painted with a rather broad brush. Not only did it deal with inter-racial marriage, a brief glimpse into the Trayvon Martin case, and a look into Germany and its past. There is a certain pool scene involving children, that once you watch it you will know, it just left me gutted inside. A real life moment, captured in story-telling that will live with me forever. Origin isn’t perfect as a whole, but I applaud its effort at the mere attempt to inspire.

REVIEW

“Origin”

Starring: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Niecy Nash, Vera Farmiga

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: 8 paws out of 10

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ since 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course you guessed it, Chris adores cats.