Concert to honor memory of local cellist Joan Daniels

🔊 Listen to this

The Dietrich Theater in historic downtown Tunkhannock will present a concert by the Valenches Music Co. String Quartet at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. This event is free to the public and is sponsored in memory of local cellist Joan Daniels.

The Valenches Music Company is a renowned name in Northeastern Pennsylvania, covering all things strings. Not only do they excel in playing their instruments, but they also teach others to master them, with hundreds of students taught and thousands of events played,

Their musicians have played alongside notable names like Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, and Olivia Newton John.

The Valenches Music Co. String Quartet, featuring Gabriel Schaff (Violin I), Leah Valenches (Violin II), Juliet Valenches (Viola), and Peter Brubaker (Cello), will perform a diverse repertoire of works composed across three centuries.

Tickets for this musical event are available at the Dietrich Theater ticket booth or by calling 570-836-1022 ext. 3.