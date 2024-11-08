🔊 Listen to this

The Meadows Auxiliary recently donated a brand new, portable and digital wheelchair scale to the residents at the Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

This piece of equipment will allow the Meadows nursing and dietary team to be more efficient and offer more benefits to residents including ease of accessibility and comfort while weighing either standing or in a wheelchair.

‍ This will allow the Interdisciplinary team to obtain accurate weights of residents so that appropriate interventions can be implemented if needed.

The Auxiliary, which has been in existence at the Meadows for 40 years this November, aims to help enrich the lives of the residents through social, emotional and monetary donations to support the Meadows’ mission to improve all residents’ quality of life.

To Learn more about the Meadows Campus and Auxiliary, visit www.themeadowsdallas.com