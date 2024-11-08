🔊 Listen to this

The inaugural Scranton Jazz Festival Christmas Spectacular is set for 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Ritz Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 222 Wyoming Avenue, Scranton. The event includes a holiday concert featuring the Emmy-nominated Scranton Jazz Festival Big Band with guest singers, dancers, narration, a visit from Santa, and a toy drive.

Under the direction of Maestro Marko Marcinko, the Scranton Jazz Festival Big Band will perform holiday favorites including musical selections from “A Charlie Brown Christmas” by Vince Guaraldi, and “The Swingin’ Jazz Nutcracker Suite,” an adaptation of the traditional music from “The Nutcracker Suite” by Tchaikovsky arranged by Shorty Rogers, Billy Stayhorn and Duke Ellington.

A distinguished group of artists will join the stage as special guest vocalists, including: Kaitlyn Lusk, Lorenzo Pugliese, Chris DiMattio, and Amy Banks. Longtime Scranton Jazz Festival emcee Lawrence Pugliese will serve as the narrator.

In this season of giving, guests are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to benefit We Care & Respect (WRC). Toys will be distributed locally to children in underserved communities.

Tickets to the Scranton Jazz Festival Christmas Spectacular are on sale at theritztheater.com. Tickets are $35 for reserved seating, and $25 for general admission. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door. For event updates, follow Scranton Jazz Festival on social media.