In 1924, the South Branch of the Osterhout Free Library opened in a storefront at the corner of Stanton and Airy streets to serve the residents of South Wilkes-Barre, who were unable to travel to the Central Branch and to dedicate services to the students of Dodson Elementary School.

Due to unfortunate circumstances this year, the South Branch lost much of its collection and equipment and had to relocate. After a century in the same spot, the library is moving to a new location in the Rolling Mill Hill neighborhood of Wilkes-Barre, where it will continue to serve residents and be a welcoming place of education and information for all of the surrounding neighborhoods.

The South Branch of the library has been a beneficial neighborhood presence during its century of service, and will continue this tradition in its new location. The library branch at 100 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre, will be a more suitable building for patrons and library staff alike. It will allow the library to better serve the needs of local patrons and families, but moving an entire library is no easy feat.

Just ahead of its centennial milestone, the South Branch, a tenant in its original location for 99 years, suffered irreparable damages due to burst water pipes and flooding of the building. With the dedication of library staff, the majority of the collection (more than 20,000 items) was saved, but unfortunately many books, as well as costly technology, furniture and shelving were damaged, with losses totaling approximately $50,000.

Successfully reopening the South Branch, and replacing damaged equipment and furniture will be to the benefit of all residents of Wilkes-Barre and the Rolling Mill Hill neighborhood, in particular. Serving well over 10,000 patrons per year, the library provides books, movies, periodicals, public WIFI, reference services, storytimes for children, Read to a Dog program for children, and assistance to senior citizens with technology and more.

The South Branch, like any library, is a cornerstone educational institution, welcoming all walks of life to enrich lives, empower students, and help them reach personal and professional goals. Not having a library in the Rolling Mill Hill and South Wilkes-Barre areas for the last year has presented a major roadblock to low income and elderly residents, who may not have other means to get to the Central Branch to take advantage of free library services and to get material. With the new location, the South Branch will continue to be a beacon of education — enhancing the lives of residents in the neighborhood.

As the 100th year of the South Branch comes to a close, your donation can make a big difference and help the relocation move along as smoothly as possible, so that the branch and Miss Rebecca can get back to being the welcoming neighborhood presence that so many patrons look forward to and have come to rely on.

All donations will go directly to support the Osterhout Free Library to purchase shelving for the new location, replace computers, security cameras, supplies and other technology that were lost due to water damage in the former location, and will aid in the creation of a modern library experience for patrons at 100 Parrish St. Wilkes-Barre, PA.

Donations can be made online through this campaign link: givebutter.com/southbranch or by sending a check with “South Branch” noted on the memo line to the Osterhout Free Library 71 S. Franklin St. Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.