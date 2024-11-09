🔊 Listen to this

The Welsh Bethel Baptist Church, 280 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre, will honor its veterans during the 10 a.m. service on Sunday, Nov. 10, with Pastor Michael Benner presiding. Shown are Welsh Bethel Baptist veterans, from left: Tom Mislevits, Army; Bill May, Navy; Charles Lott, Army; Frank Gromel, Army; Jack Morgan, Army; George Evans, Marines; Art Thomas, Army National Guard; Mary Lott, Army and Pastor Emeritus Donald Hartshorne, Marines. Absent from the photo are Harry Davis, Air Force; Bill Loefflad, Navy; Don Maharty, Army; Phil Pascoe, Army National Guard; Ron Roberts, Army and Todd Van Why, Marines. Bethel lost one of its veterans this past year when Ben Roberts, a U.S. Navy veteran, passed away.