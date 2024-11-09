Music inspired by dances from around the world

🔊 Listen to this

On Friday, Nov. 15, Performance Music at The University of Scranton will present a concert featuring the University’s String Orchestra. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Houlihan-McLean Center, Mulberry Street and Jefferson Avenue. Admission is free and the concert is open to the public, with seating on a first-come, first-seated basis.

The program will include a variety of string orchestra pieces by contemporary composers as well as arrangements of classical orchestra works by Bartók, Brahms, Dvořák and Moussorgsky, according to Performance Music Conductor and Co-Director, Janelle Decker.

“The repertoire for this fall concert is inspired by dances from around the world. The string orchestra will be performing pieces that vary greatly in style with many distinctive cultural influences, but everything can be related back to the overarching theme of dance,” stated Decker.

The University of Scranton String Orchestra is a 40-plus member ensemble comprised of members of the University community from majors and departments spanning the curriculum – most of them undergraduate students, none of whom are music majors – joined by a few graduate students, alumni and members of the faculty who are all brought together by their mutual love of music-making.

The primary focus of Performance Music at The University of Scranton is its student choral and instrumental performing ensembles. There is no major in music at the University, and all enrolled Scranton students (undergraduate and graduate) are eligible for membership in the University Bands, University Performance Choirs, University String Orchestra and Ensembles, and Steel Drum Ensemble. A few members of the faculty and staff and alumni from the region also perform with the groups. Each year, hundreds of students participate in the ensembles.

For additional information on the concert, call 570-941-7624, email music@scranton.edu or visit scranton.edu/music.