Luzerne County’s radio culture has been strong for decades, with some of the nation’s best broadcasters using their voices in this market. The introduction of WVIA, the local National Public Radio (NPR) affiliate, to the airwaves in 1973 only added to this thriving radio culture. Among the first voices to rise from those specific waves is the great George Graham, who, after 50 years, continues to be a force in local radio.

A native of Carbondale, Graham got his first taste of radio experience while he was a student at Duke University. He majored in electrical engineering, and received on-air experience at the Duke radio station, WDBS. Like many other young broadcasters, Graham was inspired by the creative environment of college radio. His time as an on-air personality, and as program director at WDBS, prepared him for the career that was to follow.

Graham was a co-founder, a trailblazer, and the first employee at WVIA radio. In fact, he helped to construct the station itself. Over five decades later, Graham is still at WVIA, giving his status as the station’s builder a new meaning. In other words, he built WVIA with his hands, in addition to building it with his voice.

The programs established by Graham at WVIA include “Mixed Bag,” “All That Jazz,” and “Homegrown Music,” each of which are fixtures on the local radio scene. And because of Graham’s lengthy career, each program has had the time to build in both brand and reputation. “Mixed Bag,” for instance, WVIA’s longest-running program, embraces what is called “album adult alternative” music. To establish a show that embraces music outside of the Top 40, and have it run for decades, requires a deep knowledge and respect for the entire musical spectrum. Graham’s got both in spades.

“All That Jazz,” another of Graham’s programs, features acoustic jazz musicians. While jazz as a genre has fallen out of the mainstream for most American listeners and, by extension, those in Luzerne County, Graham has kept it relevant through his work. He has ingratiated himself into the larger jazz community by covering jazz festivals in and around Northeast Pennsylvania.

“Homegrown Music” has served as a vehicle for Graham’s multimedia prowess. On the radio, he has hosted thousands of “Homegrown Music” installments since 1974, featuring showcases of original, local musicians. On television, Graham has expanded the program to include a visual component, hosting the “Homegrown Music Concerts” series. Through that medium, local viewers are able to see live music performances in an intimate, studio setting.

Graham has also produced music, as a freelance recording engineer or otherwise, for local icons like George Wesley, Jerry Hludzik, and Bill Kelly, helping the latter two land a major label record contract following their time with the Buoys. Graham also serves as the director of artistry and repertoire for Chiaroscuro Records, a jazz label currently under the WVIA banner. His ability to jump between a number of genres in his programming and his freelance work is a testament to his vast knowledge of the radio industry and music from around the world.

In 2023, Graham received the Broadcaster of the Year Award from the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters for his work in radio. This recognition came as WVIA radio celebrated its 50th year on the air. It was fitting timing, as Graham was a major contributor to establishing WVIA’s growth in the broadcasting world.

Throughout his career, George Graham has been a steady voice for WVIA listeners in Northeast Pennsylvania, including those in Luzerne County. His knowledge base of musical and industry information has been a valued resource for residents, and especially musicians, with refined but somewhat atypical tastes.