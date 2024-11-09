🔊 Listen to this

Ted Sod was born in Wilkes-Barre in 1951, and he became involved in every strand of the dramatic process following his graduation from King’s College. Tracking the exact chronology of Sod’s career is, as a result, less important than sharing as many of his accomplishments and credits as possible – and there are quite a few in various disciplines. It paints a picture of a true artist who is fully committed to his craft. When such an artist gets to work, they are rarely limited to a single lane. Such is the case with Ted Sod.

Take a peek at Sod’s expansive theater direction, which has taken him to some of the United States’ most recognized institutions of dramatic arts. His direction has been seen at the Cherry Lane Theatre and the Actors’ Playhouse in New York, and the George Street Playhouse in New Jersey, where he served as an artistic associate and the director of education from 1998 until 2001. Sod has also worked at the historic Portland Center Stage at the Armory in Oregon, and directed touring productions of “Fitting In” and “Homecoming” for the Seattle Repertory Theatre.

Attentive viewers might recognize Sod from his consistent string of acting roles in television and film. His television credits include “That Damn Michael Che,” “Blue Bloods,” “Ugly Betty,” and the miniseries “Full Circle” (directed by Steven Soderbergh). He’s also been seen in the “Law & Order” franchise, including the flagship series, “Special Victims Unit,” and “Criminal Intent.” On the silver screen, Sod has popped up in films such as “Premium Rush,” “5 Flights Up,” and “Keane,” and, as part of the theater world, he has appeared on stages across the country, from New York City to Seattle.

Sod has also worn the hat of producer on a number of occasions throughout his career. That includes the ballroom dancing documentary film “Twilight Dance,” which he also directed. Sod also produced and co-wrote “Papa’s Prince,” a semi-animated short film that explores identity and pulls from Sod and his partner’s own experiences as adoptive grandparents.

As a playwright, librettist and lyricist, Sod has crafted many plays and musicals for audiences young and old. Of particular note is Sod’s play “Satan and Simon DeSoto,” which he later adapted into a full-length film: “Crocodile Tears.” Plays for young audiences written by Sod include “Make Me Pele for a Day,” “Three Wishes,” and “Conquest of Fears.”

Like other great artists, Sod has shared his experiences with students of the craft. He’s worked at numerous higher learning institutions around New York, including Brooklyn College and the Roundabout Theatre Company, and has taught a number of subjects over the years, from improvisation to critical thinking. Unique to Sod’s teaching style is his emphasis on post-play lectures and audience discussions, which actively allow his students and other members of the community to reflect on the art before them.

Sod has been a decorated member of the theater and art communities throughout his career, having been awarded a playwriting fellowship from the Washington State Arts Commission. A consistent source of wisdom, Sod served as the artist-in-residence at the Seattle Repertory Theatre for five seasons, and participated in the Lincoln Center Theater’s Directors’ Lab, further emphasizing his contributions to those specific theater communities.

Sod’s career accomplishments include a number of additional grants and residencies. Those honors have been bestowed upon Sod by organizations such as PEN Center USA, The Berrilla Kerr Foundation, Art Matters, Artist Trust, The Edward Albee and Blue Mountain foundations, and the Seattle and King County arts commissions.

Persistence is a critical element to a successful artist’s journey, and Ted Sod has brought that trait to each of his projects. He also brings his humor and versatility with him to every artistic adventure. This allows Sod to seamlessly bounce between duties on any given project, keeping the production professional and focused.