George Wesley’s music spread messages of love, peace and compassion, but these virtues were not exclusive to his creative output. Wesley emphasized goodwill in his day-to-day interactions, becoming a valued ally to musicians across the genre spectrum. That being said, the success with which he injected the sounds of reggae into the Luzerne County music scene cannot be overstated. In creating music that was unique – and decidedly high-quality – Wesley’s idealistic worldview brought good vibes to a receptive base of listeners.

Wesley, a native of Factoryville, Wyoming County, was born in 1954. His father was a country-western artist, and young George performed in his father’s band as a child. By the time he was a teenager, he began composing and performing original material. Wesley was something of a sponge in regards to his musical influences, stretching from the country music that he played and heard as a child to the reggae sounds that became increasingly relevant to American audiences during George’s teenage years.

Wesley’s iconic aesthetic began taking shape in the 1980s. He started growing out his hair in 1980 as a tribute to John Lennon, and his deep devotion to Rastafarianism had a direct impact on his music, image and passionate stage presence. Wesley was as earnest as he was creative, and his base of fans grew as his career blossomed.

The fans were in full force as his profile on the local music scene became that of a mainstay. He and his bands were followed from show to show by a proud, devoted fanbase. His time as a leading member of the Wesley-Rogers Band was the launching point for his extensive recording career, which persisted through multiple groups and a rapidly changing music industry.

George Wesley and the Irietations were among the groups that followed the Wesley-Rogers Band, and later came the George Wesley Band and George Wesley’s Small Axe Orchestra. The latter two projects were noted for their ambitious live performances. In particular, George Wesley’s Small Axe Orchestra was actually a solo endeavor, but Wesley’s mastery of loop and pedal effects created a full soundscape that would have an audience member believe a full reggae band was on stage.

Wesley’s live performances were marked by extended jams, taking the bones of originals and covers alike and turning them into reggae-rock spectacles. Wesley’s original works like “Old Lion,” “Dance to Jah Music” and “Thank You” are wonderful pieces in recorded form, but their live renditions served as showcases for Wesley’s incredible skill as a frontman, guitarist and bandmate. Other songs, like Wesley’s cover of Eddy Grant’s “Electric Avenue,” were fan favorites at live shows and emphasized Wesley’s ability to expand and enhance material that was already a part of the popular music landscape.

Wesley’s elite musicianship made him fit to share stages with reggae icons like the Wailers and Jimmy Cliff, as well as other artists that defied genre conventions like Santana and the Jerry Garcia Band. Despite the scale of these high-profile performances, Wesley is most known for his appearances on the local music circuit. He became a draw at some of Northeast Pennsylvania’s greatest music venues, including those in Luzerne County, such as the River Street Jazz Cafe and the main stage at the Fine Arts Fiesta.

In fact, Wesley’s final show was at the 2016 Fine Arts Fiesta. He passed away just a few months after that gig, but Wesley’s full impact on the local music community was felt soon after. Stories of Wesley’s kindness and his support for young artists came in waves. His musical influence extended to his son, James, who has carried on the family thread of playing music.

George Wesley’s output included nine studio albums, regular live appearances across the region, and an incalculable influence on just about every musician in Luzerne County who followed him. The surprisingly vibrant reggae scene in Luzerne County directly traces back to Wesley’s willingness to share his message through music. A true professional who denied the temptation of preachiness in his work, George Wesley condensed a ton of humility and faith into a life that was well-lived.