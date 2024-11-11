Production was filmed live in London

The Dietrich theater in historic downtown Tunkhannock will present an on-screen showing of the five-star musical production “Kiss Me Kate” at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 and at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Starring Adrian Dunbar, PBS Masterpiece star of “Ridley” and Broadway royalty Stephanie J. Block (“Into The Woods,” “The Cher Show,”) this production, filmed live in London, brings Cole Porter’s legendary musical comedy to the big screen.

Expect backstage shenanigans, Shakespearean sonnets and singing gangsters — not to mention a romance that’s just too darn hot.

A full-scale orchestra performs such show tune classics as “Brush Up Your Shakespeare,” “Too Darn Hot,” “Always True To You (In My Fashion),” and “Tom, Dick or Harry.”

“Kiss Me Kate” tells a story about egotistical leading man, director and producer Fred Graham who is reunited with his ex-wife, Lilli Vanessi, when the two are forced to play opposite one another in a new production of Shakespeare’s “Taming of the Shrew.”

The battle of the sexes continues onstage and off as it becomes clear that, as much as this couple professes to hate each other, they are also still in love..

Alongside their bickering liaison, the show’s supporting actress, Lois Lane, supports her gambling boyfriend, Bill, as he attempts to evade the clutches of local gangsters.

Throw a number of cases of mistaken identity, the mob and comedy routines into the mix and you get “Kiss Me Kate,” a Broadway classic that earned the first Tony Award for Best Musical.

General admission for the show is $14, with senior/member tickets at $12 and student/child tickets at $10. Tickets are available at DietrichTheater.com, at the ticket booth or by calling 570-836-1022, ext. 3.