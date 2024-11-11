🔊 Listen to this

Protein is a nutrient that acts as the building blocks of our bodily functions. It’s an essential part of a healthy diet along with fruits, vegetables, whole grains and healthy fats.

And it comes in two forms:

There are 20 different amino acids, 11 of which are produced by our bodies. A complete protein contains the nine amino acids our bodies don’t produce naturally. Some examples of complete proteins are leans meats, fish, eggs, dairy and some plant-based products like soy and quinoa.

Incomplete proteins don’t contain the nine essential amino acids found in complete proteins. They can be found in vegetables like green peas, brussels sprouts and lima beans; beans; nuts and whole grains.

You can make complete proteins by pairing incomplete proteins, like nut butter and whole grain bread or rice and beans.

Proteins benefit our bodies in several ways. They repair cells, build strong muscles, protect bones, carry nutrients throughout the body, regulate blood sugar levels, promote hair and nail growth, and send and receive chemical signals.

Eating protein helps us stay full longer, which aids in burning fat and building lean muscle.

Getting proper protein is a big part of our overall feeling of wellness, because a diet lacking in protein doesn’t give our bodies the fuel they need to keep our muscles and immune systems healthy and strong.

So, how do we make sure we’re getting enough?

A good benchmark for protein intake is 0.7 to 1 gram per kilogram of body weight. For instance, if you weigh 150 pounds (roughly 68 kilograms), you might want to try to eat 47 to 68 grams of protein per day. The ideal amount of protein varies from person to person.

Weight, height, level of activity, overall health and existing medical conditions can all factor into how much protein is right for you.

A good practice is to aim for 20 grams of protein per meal and 7 to 10 grams of protein per snack. To stay on target, choose high protein foods to accompany each meal. Lean meats, including chicken, turkey, fish, shellfish, lean ground beef and venison are excellent sources of protein.

Try to limit processed proteins like sausage, ham, kielbasa, bacon and lunch meats that are sources of high sodium and saturated fats.

Plant-based proteins can also be great sources of nutrition to help us maintain a balanced diet. Beans and legumes (like lentils), seitan, tofu and other soy products, and nutritional yeast are good choices. Plant-based meats are now more widely available at our grocery stores and can help you build protein-rich meals.

Eggs are a good way to start your day with a protein boost. They contain six grams of a protein each and can also be part of a healthy snack or lunch if you hard-boil them and take them on the road.

Dairy products like Greek yogurt, cheese, low-fat milk and cottage cheese are another great source of protein and can also be eaten with fruit and protein powder in a healthy smoothie.

If you’re trying to introduce more protein to your diet, take your time. Too much protein too quickly can lead to dehydration and stress on your kidneys. Couple your protein with plenty of water and good sources of fiber to get the most out of your diet.

And if you’re just getting started, talk to a dietitian to understand how much protein is right for you and how you can begin building healthier meals to support your wellness.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via ae@timesleader.com.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via ae@timesleader.com.