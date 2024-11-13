🔊 Listen to this

Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza, managed by ASM Global, invites the community to its annual Toys for Tots Open Skate event 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.

This special event offers a unique opportunity for the public to skate on the arena’s American Hockey League regulation ice while supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. This annual Open Skate is the only day each year that Mohegan Arena, home of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, opens its ice to the public.

Children are encouraged to share in the gift of giving by bringing along a new, unwrapped toy to contribute to the arena’s Toys for Tots collection. From 6 to 8 p.m. guests who bring a toy or make a $5 contribution to Toys for Tots are welcome to participate.

“This event not only fosters compassion and a spirit of generosity, but also offers families a unique chance to skate on the same ice as their favorite Penguins,” said Justin Topa, marketing manager ofthe Mohegan Arena.

Light refreshments will be available for purchase, with partial proceeds benefiting Toys for Tots. Attendees also will have the chance to win exciting prizes,including tickets to upcoming events at Mohegan Arena.

Participants must bring their own skates, as rentals will not be available at the arena. For those needing skates, rentals are available at the Toyota SportsPlex (Community Ice Rink) on Coal Street inWilkes-Barre, starting at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2. Rentals are $4 per pair and require a photo ID and credit card, with all rentals due back by noon on Wednesday, Dec. 4. More information on rentals can be found at toyotasportsplex.com.

For additional details about the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program, please visit toysfortots.org