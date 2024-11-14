🔊 Listen to this

The Slovak Heritage Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania held their annual meeting Sept. 11 at The Cafe, Route 315, Wilkes-Barre, with 28 members attending. Board members gave annual reports and treasurer Helen Bacumpas presented the financial status of the society.

Elaine Palischak announced that the Rev. John Alosta resigned as chaplain and presented him with a gift from the society. The Rev. Andrew S. Hvozdovic has agreed to serve as chaplain.

Society members plan to attend a Mass honoring living and deceased veterans, which will be celebrated at the Chapel of Christ the King at King’s College, 20 West North St., Wilkes-Barre, at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6. The chapel is handicap accessible.

The society also plans to celebrate the Feast of St. Nicholas at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 339 North Maple Ave., Kingston, with an afternoon filled with song and stories of Slovak Christmas traditions. Refreshments will be served, followed by fellowship.

Everyone is invited to participate free of charge. A free will offering will be accepted. The church is handicap accessible.

For further information call Anna Hudock at 570-510-1655.