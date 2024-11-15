🔊 Listen to this

MotorWorld Toyota in Wilkes-Barre has once again reinforced its dedication to Allied Services, presenting a $15,000 donation to support pediatric rehabilitation services.

MotorWorld | MileOne Autogroup, a long-time ally of Allied Services, has contributed more than $90,000 over the past six years. This year’s donation supports critical therapeutic advancements and specialized rehabilitation programs for children served by the Allied Services John P. Moses Esq. Pediatric Rehab Centers. This gift is instrumental in helping Allied Services offer children with disabilities, trauma, and chronic conditions the high-quality, innovative care they need to thrive.

MotorWorld | MileOne Autogroup deepened its connection to the cause as a major sponsor of Team Allied Services; one of its dedicated employees, Mary Stella, represented MotorWorld on the charity team. Mary took on the TCS New York City Marathon alongside almost 70 runners, raising funds and awareness for Allied Services’ pediatric programs.

“Allied Services is a beacon of hope for so many families in our community. We are proud to be a part of this mission, helping to expand access to life-changing rehabilitation for young patients,” said Rick Osick, Division President of MotorWorld | MileOne Autogroup. “It’s our honor to support Allied Services in building brighter futures for children facing disabilities, illness, and other challenges.”

In addition to this sponsorship, MotorWorld Toyota consistently enables Allied Services to raise vital funds for programs that benefit autistic children. Through initiatives such as the Team Allied Services charity campaign and the Autism Golf Classic, MotorWorld has been integral to Allied Services’ ability to sustain specialized therapies that transform the of lives of children with disabilities across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.