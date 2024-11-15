🔊 Listen to this

The 46th annual American Cancer Society Telethon-Greater Hazleton is set for 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Pennsylvania Theatre of Performing Arts, 212 W. Broad Street, Hazleton.

Presenting Sponsors for the 2024 telethon are Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services, Komatsu America Corporation, Lehigh Valley Hazleton Topper Cancer Institute and Paul and Lisa DeAngelo and Family.

Additional major sponsors are: Joe, Pat, and Joey Gans-Bob and Janice Moisey and Family-Gary and Trudy Kreisel in memory of Henry & Leona Kreisel and Joe & Irene Gans, Service Electric Cablevision, WYLN, Rotary Club of Hazleton, George and Florence Hayden Family, Hazleton Elks Lodge 200,Leader Services, Fritzingertown Senior Living Community, Roman Mason Foundation, Facettes of Dance, Penn Mag Inc., Bonomo’s Carpet and Floor Coverings.

Also, All That Dancin,’ Barry and Michele Jais, Henkel US Operations, Elite Revenue Solutions Inc., Fairway Chevy Subaru, Blaise Alexander Greater Hazleton Dealerships, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Johnson’s Pharmacy, The Laurels Senior Living Community, Linda L Schiavo In Memory of Louis and Josephine “Shayna” Schiavo and Atty Pasco Schiavo, Frank Callahan Company McAdoo Branch, Little Leaf Farms, Jim Kurchock Equipment.

Also, UNICO National Hazleton Chapter, East Penn Rebuilders, YMPA, Intertractor America Corporation, Petro Choice, Bill Miller Equipment, S J Kowalski Inc., Atlantic Carbon Group, Pocono Mountains Visitor’s Bureau, Cleveland Brothers Equipment Company, Eco Solution Distribution, EPIROC USA, 425 Manufacturing Inc., Bloomsburg Metal Company, East Rock Solutions and Diesel Service Inc.

The Telethon has enjoyed 45 successful event years to date, because of the generosity of all the businesses and people who have provided financial support from Miracle Workers, Presenting Sponsors and Clock Sponsors to that person who donates the few dollars they can afford to spare each year.

Our success is also due to all those volunteers who have provided everything from serving as announcers, to entertainment and tv production to baking a cake, or sharing their personal stories as cancer survivors.

It’s still so easy to do. Watch us on TV 35 and WYLN’s You Tube channel or come down to the PTPA to watch the fashion show or buy a few chances on a tricky tray. Or, Simply dial 570-459-1212 or go to the local website, www.acsmove.org/hazleton in to make a pledge.

We still need volunteers to bake and work at the bake sale, just contact Jane at dough@ptd.net if you are interested.

“We know it’s all the people who have been generous in so many ways that have allowed us to come back to yet another telethon, each year.” explains Dougherty, Telethon Chair. “We hope you’ll add your name as a donor or volunteer to make 2024 another success story. We look forward to you joining us as we are “Working Together in 2024, Sweeping Cancer Out the Door!”

American Cancer Society Telethon Committee prepares for 46th annual telethon