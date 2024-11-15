Annual event opens Nov. 29

Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble announces TreeFest will usher in the holiday season with new and returning special events at the Caldwell Consistory, starting Nov. 29. The festival is open to the public.

TreeFest has been a beloved regional tradition since 1988. Every year, visitors walk through a forest of uniquely themed Christmas trees decorated by local organizations. Each tree is donated from local growers and sponsored by local businesses and individuals.

After the event closes on Dec. 8, every tree is donated to a local family in need.

Over its seven days, TreeFest will offer a variety of festive events and activities.

Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble is proud to revive a Victorian era holiday tradition this year. BTE Ensemble Founding Member Laurie McCants will host an Evening of Yuletide Ghost Stories at 7 p.m. Nov. 30. It pairs perfectly with BTE’s mainstage show, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

This reading is for mature audiences as content may be intense for children.

Tickets are $10. Tickets with an exclusive zine of ghost stories are $15.00.

Cookies with Santa is back on Dec. 7, starting at 6:30 pm, and he’s bringing a special friend from the local library to tell stories. Children will decorate cookies, enjoy hot chocolate, visit with Santa and receive a book signed by Santa himself. Tickets are $15.

This year’s sensory friendly day is Dec. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

The Bloomsburg Rotary Club is sponsoring a free night at TreeFest this year.

On Friday, Dec. 6, in conjunction with Downtown Bloomsburg Inc.’s Coming Home for Christmas event at the downtown Fountain, admission to TreeFest is free. Activities will take place around the fountain and in St. Matthew’s church in addition to the entertainment room at TreeFest.

Live music will help spread holiday spirit. The entertainment schedule can be found at treefest.org.

All entertainment will be hosted at TreeFest’s location at the Caldwell Consistory at 150 Market Street in Bloomsburg.

TreeFest from Nov. 29 through Dec. 1 and Dec. 6 through Dec. 8. Hours are 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 29, noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 1 and 8, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 7 and 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6.

Admission is $6 for adults and free for children under 12.

For more information and a $1 off coupon, visit www.bte.org/treefest.

Since 1978, BTE has been sharing professional theater with central and eastern Pennsylvania communities. For more information and upcoming shows, visit bte.org.