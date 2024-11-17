🔊 Listen to this

I woke up on Friday morning feeling totally inspired and filled with hope.

The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual dinner on Thursday night at Mohegan Pennsylvania, and it was a fabulous affair.

Not only were two dedicated and caring local leaders recognized, but several organizations received notable awards. More than 500 people attended, showing that when good things are happening, people will turn out to support and celebrate.

I love that.

Wilkes-Barre City Councilman Tony Brooks received the Lifetime Achievement Award. His commitment to Wilkes-Barre, multiple charitable boards and historic preservation is remarkable. He constantly shows up for and advocates for causes he cares about.

In his speech, he encouraged everyone in the room to think about the teacher or mentor in their life who helped shaped them.

Tracey Selingo, founder of Fork Over Love, received the prestigious ATHENA Award, which is given to a woman who demonstrates excellence in their profession, community service, and support for women’s leadership.

Last year’s recipient was Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, the Chamber President & CEO, and it was touching to see her pass the torch.

Tracey recalled that when she was starting Fork Over Love, her husband reminded her she didn’t have to have all the answers. Her drive and creativity were enough to get started, and then she surrounded herself with strong, compassionate board members and enlisted community support.

It’s a testament to what a person can accomplish when they reach out and forge connections.

As media sponsor, The Times Leader covered the event with a full article and listing of business awards, so I won’t cover those again here.

But perhaps my biggest takeaway from Thursday night came from Tony’s and Tracey’s speeches.

It’s OK — even encouraged — to reach out and ask others for help, mentorship and advice.

Ideate with others, look for guidance, have conversations and continue making meaningful connections.

I also truly appreciated hearing what Virginia Rose of Lewith & Freeman Real Estate and her organization are doing. She accepted a Regional Collaboration and Progress Award and talked about the company’s commitment to promoting all that is great about our area and helping families relocate to Northeastern Pennsylvania.

I admire Lewith & Freeman’s focus and devotion to this specific mission, because it’s so important to grow our community with positive people.

Thanks to the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce for bringing us together, honoring these individuals and businesses, and always trying to make our region shine.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at mikejmcginley@gmail.com.