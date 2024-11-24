🔊 Listen to this

Ken Marquis started working with his father in 1974, out of the basement. Marquis Art & Frame opened its official business location at 122 S. Main St. in 1984, and the rest is history.

The Burnt Norton opened in downtown Wilkes-Barre this past summer.

Chanel a Weimaraner owned by Terri Forlenza, right) of Shavertown, gives Mrs. Claus a kiss before having his photo taken in December 2016 at Edward’s Garden Center in Forty-Fort.

Winter is on the way — or seemingly it’s here, especially if you were in the eye of Friday’s snowstorm — and along with it comes all of the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.

What an exciting time. I know it brings mixed emotions, but I truly hope everyone reading can embrace the season.

I’m ready to support local businesses, especially those that I notice giving back to the community time and time again.

Some examples I’ve noted in the last few weeks are below.

Edward’s Garden Center in Forty Fort recently raised funds for Breakthrough T1D, an organization devoted to curing, treating and making everyday life better for people with Type 1 Diabetes.

They formed a team, “Walk n’ Nol,” and participated in a walk at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia to support the cause. They donated $23,454 thanks to generous customers and community members.

The longtime garden center staff also created a kiddie playland this past fall. Proceeds benefited the same Type 1 Diabetes organization. With that effort, they were able to donate $18,000.

Additionally, they’re hosting an “Angel Tree” onsite in order to spread holiday cheer and help children from the Wyoming Valley Children’s Association this year. Plus, they are a Toys for Tots dropoff location.

Wow. Let all that sink in.

Thank you to Edward’s for showing how to give back this season.

Along the same lines, the Burnt Norton — the new restaurant at 45 E. Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre, is hoping to cook 310 meals for seniors this Thanksgiving.

They’re allowing customers to buy a discounted breakfast for seniors in high rises.

Seniors will receive a breakfast sandwich, some sides and a coffee on Thanksgiving morning, and you can include a note as the purchaser. Visit The Burnt Norton in person or call 570-285-1141.

Then there’s places like Marquis Art & Frame giving back in different ways.

Its second-floor gallery is currently home to “Hello, World” featuring recent works by Jacqueline St. Claire, a local artist. The show runs through Dec. 15.

I know my former art teacher, Mary Lou Steinberg, played a hand in organizing this exhibit, so stop in and support a local artist as you make your way down South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre this holiday.

Marquis is supporting the area through the gift of art.

These are just a few examples, but the list goes on.

Every day I am seeing notices of new initiatives and events that give back in some tangible or intangible way.

Happy Thanksgiving to all reading. I’m wishing you a blessed holiday with your family and those you care about.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at mikejmcginley@gmail.com.