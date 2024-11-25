🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre Academy Student Council members recently organized a collection for the Back Mountain Food Pantry. Wilkes-Barre Academy and Small Wonders are proud to be a giving community of families and faculty. We hope that this lesson is ingrained in our students and sets an example of the many ways we can help those in need this holiday season. Shown from left are, first row: Ayva Guntur, Paisley Sims, Eulalie Holly, Everly Grognale, Ryan Lee, Jackson Wheeler, Robinson Mogena, Vienna Senczakowicz, Teighan Ashford. Second row: Linda Somoga, Isabella Reedy,Judson Spencer, Zara Boakye, Jiya Patel, Jaegan Hudock. Third row: Emily Vodzak, Aum Patel, Logan Ritsick,Isobel Pintchuck, Lillyan Chung, Ava Kramer, Ava Thomas, Shiv Pate