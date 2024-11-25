Free Performances are 49th annual gift to community

🔊 Listen to this

For the 49th year, the Ballet Theatre of Scranton will present “The Nutcracker” as a free gift to the community.

Show times are at noon and 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at the Theatre at North, 1539 North Main Ave., Scranton.

Tickets are available starting two hours before each performance at the box office at the Theatre at North. Tickets will be given out on a first come, first served basis, with a limit of four tickets per person.

Since 1976, Ballet Theatre of Scranton has gifted the community with free performances of this holiday ballet.

The ballet company’s founder, Constance Reynolds, began the tradition as a way to thank the community for the warm welcome it gave her when she arrived from her native Scotland. Since 1991 the tradition has flourished under the leadership of Artistic Director Joanne Arduino.

To reserve seats in advance as a Nutcracker benefactor, contact Ballet Theatre of Scranton at 570-347-2867 or email: nutcrackertickets@balletscranton.org.