The Wright Center for Patient & Community Engagement, a nonprofit subsidiary of The Wright Centers for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education, has been awarded a $15,000 grant from the Central Atlantic Chapter of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation to support essential initiatives aimed at addressing food insecurity among children and families throughout Northeast Pennsylvania.

The grant will enable The Wright Center to provide free lunches, take-home snacks, and backpacks filled with educational materials about nutrition during the summer months. It will also fund grocery gift cards for families to purchase healthy foods and connect them with nutrition assistance programs.

“This impactful and deeply appreciated grant from the Central Atlantic Chapter of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation will make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and their families in our region who are experiencing food insecurity,” said Dr. Linda Thomas-Hemak, president and CEO of The Wright Centers for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education and co-chair of The Wright Center for Patient & Community Engagement Board of Directors. “The continued investment by Dunkin’ in The Wright Center helps meet critical health and socioeconomic needs and fosters a sense of unity, hope, generosity, and resilience within our communities.”

The Wright Center for Patient & Community Engagement advances The Wright Centers for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education’s mission — to improve the health and welfare of our communities through inclusive and responsive health services and the sustainable renewal of an inspired, competent workforce that is privileged to serve — by involving patients and communities in transforming primary health services, fostering workforce development, and addressing public health challenges.

Focused on education, advocacy, and tackling socioeconomic barriers, the nonprofit organization assists the region’s most vulnerable populations, including those experiencing poverty, homelessness, food and housing insecurity, limited access to education and job opportunities, lack of transportation, social isolation, and other challenges.

Guided by a board of patients and local professionals, it organizes community initiatives, such as health fairs, food drives, and school supply giveaways, while its annual Dr. William Waters Golf Tournament generates essential funding to ensure equitable access to high-quality, whole-person primary health services for everyone, regardless of age, ethnicity, insurance status, ZIP code, or ability to pay.