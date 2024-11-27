🔊 Listen to this

The group was formed in 1984 to provide residents of the Meadows Nursing Center with ways to socialize and remain active during their stay at the Meadows. Throughout the course of the year, the Auxiliary holds several community events such as the Annual Market on the Pond every June and Fall Craft Fair held in September.

Additional fundraisers are held during the year and all proceeds are used to help support the residents including specialized equipment, social activities, community outings, and more.

In addition to fundraising, the Auxiliary members find other ways to support the residents including therapy transport, assisting with group activities, one on one visits, pet therapy and any other activity that supports the residents’ emotional, mental and social well-being.

The Auxiliary, with more than 50 active members, has evolved in many ways over the years and is proud to be an integral part of what makes the Meadows special.