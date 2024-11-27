ESU women’s rugby team heading to Houston

East Stroudsburg University’s Women’s Rugby club team will travel to Houston to play in the Division III national championships Dec. 7-8, after winning the South Regional in Culpeper, Virginia.

The Warriors earned the regional championship with a 15-12 win over SUNY-Geneseo, triumphing in double overtime on a penalty kick by club president and captain Lindsay Foster. They won their first game, 61-10, over Lee University. The team advanced to the regional by winning the Eastern Pennsylvania Rugby Union championship over Loyola University, 71-0.

“The team is incredibly excited to go to nationals. We’re the first ESU club rugby team to get this far,” Foster said. “Our hard work is paying off. We have the confidence we need to have successful run at nationals. We know we are a part of something special.”

In Houston, the Warriors will play Endicott College, champions of the East Region, in the national semifinals on December 7. In the other semifinal, Wisconsin-Platteville (Midwest Region) takes on Colorado School of Mines (West Region). The semifinal winners will compete for the national championship on December 8. Sabercats Stadium, home of the Houston Sabercats of Major League Rugby, will host the weekend’s tournament.