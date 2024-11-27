Winners to be recognized at MLK celebration

🔊 Listen to this

Jason and Amy Bolt, son and daughter-in-law of the late Julianna and Wayne Bolt, recently helped to judge the annual Julianna and Wayne Bolt Art Contest Award at East Stroudsburg University.

This year, 25 entries were received from students representing Bangor Area High School, East Stroudsburg High School North, East Stroudsburg High School South, Pleasant Valley High School, Pocono Mountain High School East, and Pocono Mountain High School West. Winners will be recognized during the 28th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. The breakfast will be held at Terraview at Stroudsmoor Country Inn.

Other judges for this year’s contest include Clavertis Miller, member, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Planning Committee; Carrie E. Wetherbee, Middle Smithfield Township planning commission; Darlene Farris-LaBar, professor and chair of art + media + design; and David Mazure, professor of art + media + design.

Wayne Bolt, a chartered member of ESU’s MLK Celebration Breakfast committee, passed away in July 2024. He was preceded in passing by his wife, Julianna, an ESU employee and the namesake of the art contest.

In recognition of his many contributions to ESU and its students, Wayne was ESU’s recipient of the inaugural PASSHE Keepers of the Flame Award in 2022, which recognizes the contributions of State System employees, students, alumni, and community members who epitomize the promise of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Tickets for the celebration in January are on sale and may be purchased by visiting esu.edu/mlk. General admission tickets are $45 per person, and student tickets are $20. Proceeds benefit the Mary Gertrude Smith Boddie Scholarship Fund, which provides financial assistance to undergraduate students of color at ESU.