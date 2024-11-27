🔊 Listen to this

“I can’t remember a show selling out this fast,” board member Michael Gallagher said as the cast of “White Christmas” prepared for a dress rehearsal Tuesday evening.

Why did the Music Box Playhouse in Swoyersville sell 1,300 tickets to 10 showings of the popular musical more than a week before the Nov. 30 opening night?

“I’m not sure,” Gallagher said.

It could be because people love the Irving Berlin songs the musical contains, including the title number, often described as “the most popular American carol ever written.” Or maybe people are simply eager to give themselves a holiday treat, Gallagher said, noting that at least one group of 50 made reservations a year ago.

Or maybe audiences are nostalgic, remembering the film version that starred Bing Crosby, Rosemary Clooney, Danny Kaye and Vera-Ellen.

“I LOVE the old movie,” said Hannah Fox of Wilkes-Barre, a cast member who plays a dancer named Rhoda. “Sometimes I think you can’t go through Christmas without seeing it. It makes you feel at home and puts you in the Christmas spirit.”

For those unfamiliar with the story, it deals with a pair of old Army buddies, and their love interests, who are all entertainers. They combine efforts to save a failing New England inn owned by the men’s World War II commanding officer, General Waverly, whom they greatly admire.

“The old general is just the nicest guy you could ever think of,” said Ray Hopkins of West Pittston, who has the role of former soldier Bob Wallace. “We have a song about how ‘We’ll follow the old man wherever he wants to go,’ and that sums it up.”

Fans of the movie should be aware the stage play is not exactly the same as the movie, Klye Boyes of Plymouth Township said. The character he plays, Phil Davis, comes across as “more mature and confident” in the stage play, he said, as opposed to the junior partner Bob Wallace takes under his wing in the movie.

Love interests for Bob and Phil are a pair of sisters named Betty and Judy, played by Shannon Dooley and Jessica Shaffer. As you might expect, the relationships don’t always run smoothly, which makes the play all the more interesting.

“It’s a classic,” said director Ciaran Burke. “It’s an old-time musical, as much a showcase of the performers as a narrative. It’s very cozy, very feel-good.”

Show times, in case ticket holders need a reminder, are 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, this weekend through Dec. 15. The Music Box added two Thursdays to its run, Gallagher said, but despite demand, has reached the limit of performances it can fit into its schedule. “We want the cast to be able to spend some time with their families,” he said.