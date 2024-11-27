Home Features A. Pickett Construction employees donate to Holy Family Parish food bank Features A. Pickett Construction employees donate to Holy Family Parish food bank By Times Leader - November 27, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinReddItEmailPrint The employees of A. Pickett Construction Inc., Kingston, recently held a food drive to benefit Holy Family Parish Food Bank of Luzerne. The Holy Family Food Pantry has been providing food to needy families since 2003. Volunteers gather to bag groceries at 5 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month and to distribute food 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month. From left, first row: James Solano, president, A. Pickett Construction, presents a check to Carol and Lou Cardoni, coordinators of the food bank. Second row: Jim Walker, Mike Gill, Jordan Frye, Kim Gill, Matt Bobkowski, Sarina Drevenak, Angie Solano and Diane Hall. Submitted Photo 🔊 Listen to this Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Click here to subscribe today or Login. The employees of A. Pickett Construction Inc., Kingston, recently held a food drive to benefit Holy Family Parish Food Bank of Luzerne. The Holy Family Food Pantry has been providing food to needy families since 2003. Volunteers gather to bag groceries at 5 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month and to distribute food 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month. From left, first row: James Solano, president, A. Pickett Construction, presents a check to Carol and Lou Cardoni, coordinators of the food bank. Second row: Jim Walker, Mike Gill, Jordan Frye, Kim Gill, Matt Bobkowski, Sarina Drevenak, Angie Solano and Diane Hall. View Comments Weather Wilkes-Barre few clouds enter location 43.7 ° F 45.1 ° 42.6 ° 64 % 3.5mph 20 % Wed 44 ° Thu 42 ° Fri 37 ° Sat 33 ° Sun 33 ° Exclusive Subscriber-Only Content