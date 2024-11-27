🔊 Listen to this

The employees of A. Pickett Construction Inc., Kingston, recently held a food drive to benefit Holy Family Parish Food Bank of Luzerne. The Holy Family Food Pantry has been providing food to needy families since 2003. Volunteers gather to bag groceries at 5 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month and to distribute food 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month. From left, first row: James Solano, president, A. Pickett Construction, presents a check to Carol and Lou Cardoni, coordinators of the food bank. Second row: Jim Walker, Mike Gill, Jordan Frye, Kim Gill, Matt Bobkowski, Sarina Drevenak, Angie Solano and Diane Hall.