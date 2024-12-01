🔊 Listen to this

As I sat at St. Maria Goretti Church in Laflin on Thanksgiving morning, I thought about everything I had to do that day and for the impending weekend.

Once Father Alex Roche began his homily though, I was immediately re-centered.

He reminded those in attendance to take a step back this Thanksgiving.

He recalled his previous time spent in Italy for the holiday. As everyone else was living out a normal Thursday, he and other Americans there took a step back and reflected on blessings for Thanksgiving.

It made me think about other countries, too. My mind started to wander to those under siege in the Middle East and in similar distressed regions.

We’re so lucky in America that sometimes we don’t always stop and think about all that we have. We have benefits like:

• The right to quality education.

• The opportunity to worship how we wish.

• Freedom to disagree with our political leaders.

• The generosity of the American spirit.

• A justice system with guardrails for safety and fairness.

I could go on.

While other countries have made great strides, America is the model.

In my own life, I reflected on what I’m grateful for: my health, the health of my parents, my relationship, my work and the opportunity to spend time on causes I care about.

I’m grateful for those who’ve supported Junior Achievement of Northeastern Pennsylvania this past year. The number of students we touch is growing, and that couldn’t happen without the support of classroom volunteers, donors and community partners. Our president, Susan Magnotta, has built a team that cares and is making impactful progress every day.

I’m grateful for those who’ve acknowledged my involvement in the Wilkes-Barre Cavalcade of Jazz, set for June 6-8 in Downtown Wilkes-Barre. By offering some encouragement, inquiring about the music or even making a donation, I have felt the love. My main goal is securing enough funds to put on a festival that enchants the community.

I’m also grateful for my circle of friends, including the group I spent Black Friday night with at the River Grille: Tara, Krista, Jen, Justin, Michelle, Sharon and, of course, Oscar. The Holiday Hideaway debuted last week, and now visitors can see the dazzling displays of lights, stockings, wreaths, trees, ornaments and more.

It’s another epic pop-up bar experience at the River Grille with seasonal treats and holiday beverages. Reservations are recommended, so visit RiverGrilleNEPA.com to check out the menu and book a time this holiday season.

I hope everyone reading has had a weekend filled with peace, family and gratitude.

I also want to extend big congratulations to St. Maria Goretti parishioners Stanley and Rosemary Grebeck on their 60th anniversary. At Thanksgiving morning Mass, it was so special to see their family surrounding them, their presentation of the gifts and hear Fr. Roche’s blessing to them.

May we all strive to have relationships as strong and enduring.

Happy holidays!

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at mikejmcginley@gmail.com.